Singapore economy shrank 5.8% in Q3, better than estimate; 4% to 6% growth forecast for 2021

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy will rebound in 2021, helped by a low base, but it will probably not return to pre-Covid levels until the end of next year.

The economy will contract by 6.5 to 6.0 per cent in 2020, compared to the previous estimate of -7 to -5 per cent, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Monday (Nov 23) while presenting the Economic Survey of Singapore.

The forecast for 2020 has been narrowed due to Singapore's better than expected economic performance in the first three quarters, said Mr Gabriel Lim, Permanent Secretary for Trade & Industry, in his opening remarks at a virtual press briefing on Monday.

The economy is expected to grow by 4.0 to 6.0 per cent in 2021, helped by continued expansion of trade and manufacturing and a gradual recovery in construction and aviation- and tourism-related sectors, he said.

"While growth is expected to rebound from the low base this year, our economic recovery is expected to be gradual, with GDP not likely to return to pre-Covid levels until the end of 2021," Mr Lim noted.

"Furthermore, there remains uncertainty over how the Covid-19 situation will evolve globally in the year ahead, which will depend in part on the progress in vaccine development, production and distribution," he added.

In the third quarter this year, the economy expanded by 9.2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, a turnaround from the 13.2 per cent decline in the second quarter, latest data in the Economic Survey showed.

On a year-on-year basis, the economy shrank by 5.8 per cent, a smaller contraction than the 13.3 per cent decline in the second quarter.

The improved performance came on the heels of the phased resumption of activities in the third quarter following the circuit breaker that was implemented from April 7 to June 1, as well as the rebound in activity in major economies during the quarter as they emerged from their lockdowns.

The economy has contracted by 6.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first three quarters of the year.

For 2021, the economy is projected to return to growth amid improved growth outlook for key external economies, as well as a further easing of global travel restrictions.

Trade-related services sectors such as wholesale trade are expected to benefit from the pickup in external demand.

At the same time, the manufacturing sector may to continue to expand, with growth in the electronics and precision engineering clusters boosted by robust semiconductor demand from the 5G market.

Likewise, growth in the information & communications and finance & insurance sectors is expected to remain healthy.

Aviation- and tourism-related sectors such as air transport and accommodation are projected to see a gradual recovery in air passenger volumes and visitor arrivals.

Improved visitor arrivals and consumer sentiment will in turn benefit consumer-facing sectors like retail and food services. However, economic activity in these sectors is not likely to return to pre-Covid levels even by end-2021.

The construction sector is likely to recover from a low base this year, although construction activity will continue to be dampened by the implementation of safe management measures.