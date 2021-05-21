The Big Story: 30 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore; swabbing begins for Hougang HDB block residents

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Health Ministry reported 40 new Covid-19 cases, including 30 in the community, on Friday (May 21). Of the community cases, eight are currently unlinked.

The remaining 22 are linked to previous cases. Among them, 16 had already been quarantined.

Meanwhile, a steady stream of people, including the elderly with walking aid and in wheelchairs, came to the void deck of Block 506, Hougang Avenue 8, on Friday afternoon for their Covid-19 swab test. This comes after some residents in the block recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Multimedia correspondent Yeo Sam Jo provides a live update from Block 506.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, shares the possible scenarios on how transmission could have taken place in a HDB block.

Separately, private-hire car and taxi drivers will receive additional daily cash support from this week until the end of June. Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Friday also said that the Government has set aside an additional $27 million to support them amid a significant drop in ridership during the current heightened alert period.

In total, drivers will receive $25 per vehicle per day, up from the existing $15 per vehicle per day. This works out to $750 per vehicle per month until the end of June.

