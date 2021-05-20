Hougang HDB block residents to be tested for Covid-19 after cases found there; 70-year-old man linked to TTSH cluster dies

SINGAPORE - All residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 will have to be tested for Covid-19, after a few cases were found to be living there.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (May 20) said the mandatory testing operation will be conducted at the void deck of the block on Friday and Saturday, and leaflets have been distributed to the residents. An SMS notification will also be sent to them.

The ministry also advised residents living in the block to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

MOH also said a 70-year-old man died from Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths here to 32.

The man had been warded in Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Ward 9D on April 22, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 30.

He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of lung cancer and atrial fibrillation.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has contacted his family and is helping them.

There were 27 new Covid-19 cases in the community reported on Thursday. There were also 14 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 61,730.