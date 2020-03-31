The Big Story: 14 NUS students infected with Covid-19; S'pore applauds coronavirus frontliners

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday's episode (March 31), we will speak to British expatriate Martin Verga, who called for Singaporeans across the island to clap and cheer at 8pm on Monday in a show of appreciation for those on the frontlines of the Covid-19 fight.

We will also share more about the blog post by the National University of Singapore's (NUS) dean of students, Associate Professor Leong Ching, who gave the latest update on the students who returned home from overseas.

NUS now has a total of 14 students who are confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19.

Lastly, there will be an excerpt of Minister for Communications and Information's S. Iswaran's interview with Money FM 89.3 on how the government is trying to manage misinformation about the coronavirus situation in Singapore.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Singapore's $48 billion Resilience Budget to combat the impact of Covid-19 and the impact of Malaysia's stay-home order on those living in low-cost public housing.