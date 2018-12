Mr Oh Zhi Long gives the thumbs up during his brain surgery at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on March 28, 2017. He was awake while under the knife so that the surgeons could talk to him to assess the effects of the surgery. Mr Oh discovered by accident that he had a brain tumour when his sister roped him in to do a trial run on a new magnetic resonance imaging machine at the National Neuroscience Institute.

ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN