BEST PHOTOS OF 2018 - YEARENDER

Death, destruction and a flicker of hope captured in photos

Demonstrators in France gathering near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protest against rising oil prices and living costs this month. A woman with a stuffed rabbit toy found at her destroyed home in the earthquake a
Immigrant children being led by staff in single file between tents in a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, in June. Thousands of migrants seeking asylum continue to make their way to the US despite threats of deportation by the Trump administration. The separation of migrant children from their parents has outraged the world and many families have not been reunited.PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators in France gathering near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protest against rising oil prices and living costs this month. A woman with a stuffed rabbit toy found at her destroyed home in the earthquake a
Demonstrators in France gathering near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protest against rising oil prices and living costs this month.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Demonstrators in France gathering near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protest against rising oil prices and living costs this month. A woman with a stuffed rabbit toy found at her destroyed home in the earthquake a
A Syria Civil Defence member carrying a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. The ongoing seven-year war has resulted in millions fleeing their homes to seek refuge abroad.PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators in France gathering near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protest against rising oil prices and living costs this month. A woman with a stuffed rabbit toy found at her destroyed home in the earthquake a
A woman with a stuffed rabbit toy found at her destroyed home in the earthquake and tsunami-battered city of Palu in Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi in October. More than 2,200 people were killed in the disaster.PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators in France gathering near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protest against rising oil prices and living costs this month. A woman with a stuffed rabbit toy found at her destroyed home in the earthquake a
Malaysian police removing items during a raid of three apartments in a Kuala Lumpur condominium linked to former prime minister Najib Razak in May. Bags filled with jewellery, cash, watches and other valuables were carted away.ST FILE PHOTO
Demonstrators in France gathering near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protest against rising oil prices and living costs this month. A woman with a stuffed rabbit toy found at her destroyed home in the earthquake a
Rescue workers looking for survivors in the vicinity of a dangerously listing building in the Taiwanese city of Hualien on Feb 8, after it had been hit by a 6.4-magnitude quake two days earlier. The quake killed 17 people and caused several buildings to partially collapse, including the local landmark Marshal Hotel.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Demonstrators in France gathering near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protest against rising oil prices and living costs this month. A woman with a stuffed rabbit toy found at her destroyed home in the earthquake a
A ballerina watching the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia, at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Croatia won the match, but eventually lost to France in the finals.PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators in France gathering near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protest against rising oil prices and living costs this month. A woman with a stuffed rabbit toy found at her destroyed home in the earthquake a
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in reaching out for their historic handshake at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas on April 27.PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators in France gathering near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protest against rising oil prices and living costs this month. A woman with a stuffed rabbit toy found at her destroyed home in the earthquake a
A volunteer rescuing dogs that had been left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in the US state of North Carolina in September.PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators in France gathering near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protest against rising oil prices and living costs this month. A woman with a stuffed rabbit toy found at her destroyed home in the earthquake a
Britain’s Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle acknowledging the crowd as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on May 19.PHOTO: REUTERS

Natural disasters, political events, human drama captured in photos

Published: 
1 hour ago
Foreign Editor
jeremyau@sph.com.sg

Tragedy and drama, both natural and man-made, feature prominently in this year's best photos.

One of the worst disasters of the year was the quake that struck Indonesia's Central Sulawesi in September. The 7.5 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami levelled entire towns and killed more than 2,200. And in the latest disaster in Indonesia, a tsunami in the Sunda Strait killed scores of people. There were also destructive earthquakes in Taiwan, Papua New Guinea, Japan and elsewhere.

A warming planet created fiercer storms, as Super Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines and Hurricane Florence in the United States demonstrated, forcing many from their homes.

Meanwhile, wildfires swept through Europe in the summer, from Greece to as far north as Sweden, while the Camp Fire became the most destructive wildfire on record in California last month.

Natural disasters were not the only events that displaced people.

The seven-year war in Syria continues, causing millions to flee their homes and to seek refuge abroad. Another group of refugees was Myanmar's Rohingya people, many of whom are still in camps in Bangladesh, where they fled to escape the violence in their country which the United Nations has termed a genocide.

Thousands of migrants seeking asylum continued to make their way to the US, such as the "caravan" that crossed Central America in October, despite threats of deportation by the Trump administration. The separation of migrant children from their parents has outraged the world and many families have not been reunited.

 
 

Many memorable images were also created by politicians.

In April, South Korean President Moon Jae-in exchanged a historic handshake with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as hope of peace between their nations rose.

The following month, an image of nearly 300 boxes of designer handbags being loaded into a police truck offered a sign of the troubles to come for former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Lighter moments came via the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle in May and the World Cup in Russia in July, which France won.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 24, 2018, with the headline 'Death, destruction and a flicker of hope'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 