In Pictures: Singapore's open secrets

With this year's International Day for Biological Diversity falling on Saturday, The Straits Times Picture Desk's photojournalist Lim Yaohui trains his lens on the vast array of wildlife here. Feel stuck at home? Just look around for green respite and ripples and flutters of hope.
