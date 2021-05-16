In Pictures: Singapore's open secrets

With this year's International Day for Biological Diversity falling on Saturday, The Straits Times Picture Desk's photojournalist Lim Yaohui trains his lens on the vast array of wildlife here. Feel stuck at home? Just look around for green respite and ripples and flutters of hope.

Photojournalist
Published
3 hours ago
MALE OLIVE-BACKED SUNBIRD, PASIR RIS PARK: While both sexes of this sunbird species have yellow bellies, white tail edges and plain olive backs, the male – seen here feeding its young – can be differentiated through its iridescent blue throat, forehead and upper breast.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
GREY HERON, PASIR RIS PARK: The most common of herons in Singapore is recognised through its grey upperparts and black streaks down its neck. During breeding, its legs and bill change from yellow to a bright reddish-orange.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
RED-TAILED RACER, RIFLE RANGE LINK: These non-venomous tree snakes are known for their striking green bodies, reddish-brown tails and reputation as illustrious raiders of birds' nests.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
MALAYAN CRAPE MYRTLE TREES, BISHAN-ANG MO KIO PARK: The red flowers of these trees have five petals that appear crumpled like crepe paper, which explains their name, “crepe myrtle” or “crape myrtle”.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
FLOWERING GOLDEN SHOWER TREE, TEMBUSU PARK: When in bloom, the bright yellow flowers completely engulf the tree, with almost no leaves present. Golden Shower trees are said to have a variety of medical uses due to their antioxidant, anti-fungal and purgative properties.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SMOOTH-COATED OTTERS, NEAR THE PROMONTORY@MARINA BAY: These are the largest otter species found in South-east Asia and are named for their velvety smooth coats. These social animals are usually found in pairs or small families at mangroves, mudflats and other coastal areas.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
NEST OF GIANT HONEY BEES, SUNGEI KHATIB BONGSU: Individual bees can be seen forming a protective curtain around the nest. These bees are generally found nesting in forested areas, with their nests housing up to 100,000 workers. Despite being docile when foraging, they are known to be aggressive and vicious when provoked.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
GREATER RACKET-TAILED DRONGO, RIFLE RANGE LINK:These birds have distinct notched tails with long, racket-like outer tail feathers. Their calls range from simple metallic jingles to perfect imitations of other birds.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
MANGROVE JELLYFISH, SUNGEI TAMPINES: The jellyfish's bell-shaped "head" measures about 6 to 8cm in diameter and it has broad sausage-like arms with thin and long "tails".ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
MASKED LAPWING, NEAR LOWER SELETAR PUMPING STATION: This bird is colloquially known to the bird-watching community as the “durian bird”. It is distinguished by its drooping wattle across its forehead and bill. It is also known as a Spur-winged Plover, due to its conspicuous yellow wing spurs.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
LONG-TAILED MACAQUES, MACRITCHIE BOARDWALK: These macaques are a unique species compared with communities in neighbouring southern Indochina and Western Indonesia. Smaller in size, the local ones have different facial features and, most prominently, larger tail-body ratios.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
MALE RED JUNGLEFOWL, PASIR RIS PARK: These animals are the wild ancestors of the domestic chicken, with adult males growing up to 78cm long and females growing up to 46cm long. The male Red Junglefowl has a red comb on its head and white patch at its rump. The female is dull brown with a streaked pale-yellow or light-brown neck.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
