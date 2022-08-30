In Pictures: Looking back on over 50 years of Jurong Bird Park

The park, which opened its doors to visitors in 1971, will cease operations after Jan 3 next year as it prepares to move to Mandai.

A macaw flying through a hoop held by an audience member and a bird park employee at the High Flyers Show, which was launched on Nov 30, 2012. The show highlights how different bird species survive in the wild. ST PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA
Visitors watching a show at Jurong Bird Park on Sept 16, 2020. The park had originally been set to move to Mandai in 2020. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Parrots feeding at Jurong Bird Park on Sept 16, 2020. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A toucan flies into the crowd at the High Flyer Show at Jurong Bird Park on Nov 1, 2015. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A trainer cheers two macaws on as they perform at the High Flyer Show at Jurong Bird Park on Nov 1, 2015. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Mr Raja Segran with a white-tailed sea eagle at Jurong Bird Park on Dec 29, 2015. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Lories surrounding a female tourist at the Lory Loft in Jurong Bird Park on Feb 4, 2015. ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
The park's Waterfall Aviary, seen here on Jan 23, 2014, is a 30m-tall, manmade waterfall. It is the world's highest waterfall inside an aviary. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Jurong Bird Park showing one of the biggest vultures in the world to the public on May 26, 2004. ST PHOTO: ALBERT SIM
Feeding time for the ducks as they go after the guppies at the park's new exhibit, The Riverine, on June 12, 2001. ST PHOTO: JAMES CROUCHER
Pelican feeding at Jurong Bird Park on Nov 22, 2000. ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI
People at a preview of a bird show at Jurong Bird Park on April 11, 1982. Trainer Steve Martin is seen with Big John, the sulphur-crested cockatoo. ST PHOTO: MAZLAN BADRON
Feeding of black swans at Jurong Bird Park on July 7, 1977. ST PHOTO: YOW YUN WOH
A zookeeper feeding the Peruvian penguins at their new home in Jurong Bird Park on Feb 14, 1972. ST PHOTO: TAN WEE HIM
Visitors at Jurong Bird Park on Jan 27, 1971. ST PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER LOH NJ
Visitors looking at an exhibit at the Jurong Bird Park on Jan 27, 1971. ST PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER LOH NJ
Jurong Bird Park under construction on July 14, 1970. ST PHOTO: CHEW BOON CHIN
Jurong Bird Park under construction on March 6, 1970. ST PHOTO: KOK AH CHONG
