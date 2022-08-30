1971-2023: Jurong Bird Park's last day of operations is on Jan 3 as it prepares to move to Mandai

SINGAPORE - Jurong Bird Park's last day of operations will be on Jan 3, 2023 - the park's 52nd anniversary since it first opened its doors to visitors in 1971.

The park's operator, Mandai Wildlife Group, said on Tuesday (Aug 30) that following the closure, the 20ha park's staff and about 3,500 birds will prepare to move to Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

It will join the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders and Night Safari there, as well as Mandai's other upcoming attractions including Rainforest Wild and a new resort operated by Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.

From Sept 3 until its final day of operations, Jurong Bird Park will run a series of activities, tours and trails that recall the park's history.

A self-guided heritage trail will feature a series of heritage displays on key milestones in the park's history.

Visitors can also see the park through the eyes of a park staff member when they embark on a staff-curated trail. A trail map is available for download.