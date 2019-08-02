Beary good work

A group of cute, cuddly creatures showed up in the heart of the Central Business District yesterday, taking the lunch crowd by surprise.

The bears were there to catch the debut of Fantastic Candidates, the latest campaign commercial by Workforce Singapore (WSG) about the potential of career mobility.

The life-size teddy bears, which feature in the WSG commercial, took selfies, danced and shook hands with members of the public who were at Raffles Place Park yesterday afternoon.

The two-month-long campaign highlights WSG's Adapt and Grow programmes that help Singaporeans get information, learn skills and attain competencies necessary to take on new jobs in growth sectors and reduce job mismatches.

The campaign aims to reach out to all job seekers in the market, regardless of their needs or starting point.