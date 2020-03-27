A coronaburger for hard times

You have to eat it to beat it. That is the philosophy of a Hanoi chef who is attempting to boost morale in the Vietnamese capital by selling coronavirus-themed burgers.

Taking his own stand against the pandemic, chef Hoang Tung and his team now spend their days moulding dozens of green tea-stained burger buns complete with little "crowns" made of dough to resemble microscopic images of the virus. The shop has sold about 50 burgers a day, despite the fact that a growing number of businesses in Vietnam have been forced to close because of the outbreak.

REUTERS