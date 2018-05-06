Concierge: Travel news and deals

DEALS AT HK OBSERVATION DECK

The sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck, located on the 100th floor of International Commerce Centre, Hong Kong's tallest building, is celebrating its seventh anniversary with offers for all visitors until June 30.

For example, those who buy a seventh-anniversary double delights package - equivalent to the price of one standard adult ticket - will get a free HK$50 (S$8.50) dining voucher that can be used at the attraction's Cafe 100 by The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong.

On Sundays, visitors can also receive an ice-cream voucher by taking a photo with any of the designated photo frames found at sky100 and sharing the photo on social media. This voucher can be exchanged on the same day for a free soft-serve ice cream, worth HK$52, at the cafe.

During the promotion, 50 cups of ice cream will be given away every Sunday.

Cathay Pacific Airways customers travelling from Singapore to Hong Kong this and next month get extra perks. They can buy two adult standard tickets and get a child ticket free - which works out to be a 25 per cent discount off the original price of the tickets. They also get half-price off for a 360-degree virtual reality experience for kids.Visitors have to present their passports and Cathay Pacific Airways boarding passes at the sky100 ticket centre on the first floor.

For more information, go to www.sky100.com.hk

ANDBEYOND'S NEW PROMOTION AND ROAD TRIPS



Go white-water rafting in the town of Futaleufu in Chile on an 11-day Patagonia lakes expedition with luxury experiential travel company andBeyond. PHOTO: ANDBEYOND



Luxury experiential travel company andBeyond has launched a Fly Me To Phinda promotion, as well as two off-the-beaten-track, privately guided road trips in Chile and Argentina called South America Overland Journeys.

The promotion gives guests who stay three or more nights at selected andBeyond lodges in Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa, a discount of 2,500 South African rand (S$263)when they enter or leave the reserve on an Airlink flight.

Airlink is an airline based in Johannesburg. To enjoy this offer, which is subject to availability, guests have to book the flights through andBeyond.

As for the new road trips, one is an 11-day wine and country expedition that departs on Oct 15 and prices start at $16,822.

The journey will kick off in Santiago, Chile, and explore some of the country's most innovative wineries. It will then head to the towns of San Martin de los Andes and Bariloche in Argentina, and other places.

There is also an 11-day Patagonia lakes expedition that will depart on Oct 27. Prices start at $17,110. This trip will begin in the city of Puerto Varas in Chile and travellers will also explore the town of Futaleufu in Argentina, San Martin de los Andes and Bariloche, among other places.

Both road trips are guided by Mr Gary James, a sought-after Chile and Argentina specialist.

For more information, go to www.andbeyond.com.

GO CASHLESS WITH DUBAI PASS



Visit the Dubai Frame with the new all-inclusive pre-paid card, the Dubai Pass. PHOTO: DUBAI TOURISM



Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, also known as Dubai Tourism, has announced an all-inclusive pre-paid card called the Dubai Pass, which grants cash-free access to 33 key attractions and experiences across the city.

The card will be available from May 16 and there are two types of passes.

Select passes are valid over seven consecutive days and allow users to enjoy three attractions. Prices start at 399 dirham (S$145) for adults and 389 dirham for children, which amount to a savings of 50 per cent.

There are also unlimited passes which are valid for three days, and give visitors access to an unlimited number of attractions, events and activities, such as the Etihad Museum, Dubai Frame and a Dubai city tour. Prices start at 899 dirham for adults and 846 dirham for children, amounting to savings of 60 per cent.

For more information, go to www.dubaipass.ae or e-mail info-dubai@iventurecard.com.

Benson Ang