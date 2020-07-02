Stayhome guide for Thursday: Go on a virtual road trip of Switzerland, explore Chinatown Heritage Centre and more

1. VISIT: Switzerland



PHOTO: ST FILE



Go on a virtual road trip of Switzerland, which highlights its beautiful countryside, 22 lakes and 11 Unesco World Heritage sites. The scenic route features sparkling glaciers, mountains and mediaeval villages.

Grand Tour of Switzerland feeds your wanderlust at a time when many borders around the world are still closed.

Info: Grand Tour of Switzerland website

2. EXPLORE: Chinatown Heritage Centre



PHOTO: CHINATOWN HERITAGE CENTRE/FACEBOOK



Although the Chinatown Heritage Centre is temporarily closed, you can explore its exhibits on its website. Trace the journey of Singapore's early pioneers and experience 1950s Chinatown, complete with audio clips.

Get a piece of Chinatown from the newly launched online shop (str.sg/Jm7N), which offers a wide range of merchandise and artworks.

Info: Chinatown Heritage Centre website

3. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Crispy salted egg whitebait



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Crispy fried whitebait coated in a luscious salted egg yolk sauce is full-on richness, but it is worth the labour involved.

I double-fry the whitebait for a crispier texture and it holds up fairly well even when smothered in the thick sauce.

Chilli padi gives it an edge and keeps the sauce from being overly cloying.

READ MORE HERE

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Things To Do In A Pandemic by Aaron Maniam



ST ILLUSTRATION: CHNG CHOON HIONG



Grow a beard. There will be other ways we

Won't recognise ourselves when this is over.

Wear old T-shirts, the ones musty with

READ MORE HERE

