5 things to do today: Go on virtual road trip of Switzerland, explore Chinatown Heritage Centre and more

Stay in and help fight Covid-19. The Straits Times recommends fun, uplifting things to do each day

1. VISIT: Switzerland

Go on a virtual road trip of Switzerland, which highlights its beautiful countryside, 22 lakes and 11 Unesco World Heritage sites. The scenic route features sparkling glaciers, mountains and mediaeval villages.

Grand Tour of Switzerland feeds your wanderlust at a time when many borders around the world are still closed.

2. CHECK OUT: Best fabric face masks

Make a fashion statement with your fabric face masks - the new statement accessory for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Straits Times style reporter Amanda Chai, along with Mr Winthrop Wong, director of Wellchem Pharmaceuticals, whose surgical masks are used by hospitals here; and Dr Teo Wan Lin, dermatologist and medical director at TWL Specialist Skin & Laser Centre, tested five home-grown face-mask brands.

Each mask could get up to 20 points - five points each for comfort, breathability, durability and style.

Just half a point separated the top two masks, which featured similar shapes and designs. Womenswear label Ans.Ein took the top spot, while retail store Independent Market came in second.

3. WATCH: Crazy Delicious

Enter the weird and whimsical world of Crazy Delicious, a new Netflix cooking competition shot in a Willy Wonka-esque edible set.

Think strawberry cheesecake chicken wings, prosecco waterfalls and cheese growing on trees.

Home cooks have to impress judges - celebrity chefs Carla Hall, Niklas Ekstedt and Heston Blumenthal - in three rounds.

The first round is based on a hero ingredient, the second requires contestants to reinvent a classic, while the third has to be a showstopper.

4. EXPLORE: Chinatown Heritage Centre

Although the Chinatown Heritage Centre is temporarily closed, you can explore its exhibits on its website. Trace the journey of Singapore's early pioneers and experience 1950s Chinatown, complete with audio clips.

Get a piece of Chinatown from the newly launched online shop (str.sg/Jm7N), which offers a wide range of merchandise and artworks.

5. DOWNLOAD: Wellness apps

Get through working from home with 10 wellness apps - from working out to planning a vegan diet.

These include 21-Day Vegan Kickstart, for those who want to try a plant-based diet; while MyPlate offers calorie counts for each meal and reduces the calorie limit on a weekly basis, to achieve or maintain a desired weight.

For the Down Dog app, you can do yoga, Hiit (high-intensity interval training) and barre workouts.

