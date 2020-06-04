Stayhome guide for Thursday: Drink at a virtual bar, make noodles that hit the spot and more

1. DRINK: At a virtual bar



A screen grab of a session of 1887 Virtual Bar with Jigger & Pony. PHOTO: WILLIAM GRANT & SONS SINGAPORE



Cocktail bars may not be opening yet, but you can still head to one via the 1887 Virtual Bar experience on Zoom, helmed by global premium spirits company William Grant & Sons (WGS).

This week's session is with Boat Quay cocktail bar Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall, where viewers can watch bar manager Sim Sze Wei make four signature cocktails.

Consumers can purchase them in the form of digital drink vouchers which can be redeemed when the bar resumes operations.

As part of this initiative - which kicked off on April 9 and has had eight bars participate so far - WGS has also committed to matching the value of these purchases, up to $1,000 a bar.

More than 300 cocktails have been sold, raising $12,930 to help the local bartending community.

Upcoming participating bars include No Sleep Club (June 11) and Tippling Club (June 18).

Info: 8pm today. Register here.

2. WATCH: Free StarHub channels



MasterChef Australia judges (from left) Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo. The latest season premieres on June 23 on StarHub’s Lifetime. PHOTO: MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA/TWITTER



StarHub TV is offering customers a free preview of selected channels on StarHub Entertainment and StarHub Go until noon on June 30.

Highlights include the latest season of MasterChef Australia, which premieres on June 23 on Lifetime (Channel 514), and runs Monday to Friday at 8pm; and VS Arashi on Wakuwaku Japan (Channel 813), which airs every Saturday at 7pm.

Other channels available are BBC Lifestyle, Adithya TV and Karisma.

From noon tomorrow, there is also the option to watch 10 video-on-demand shows every week, kicking off with tvN Movies and CinemaWorld movies.

Info: StarHub website

3. SPOT THE DIFFERENCE: In these stamps



A challenge by the Singapore Philatelic Museum asks players to spot 10 differences in these two images of the same stamp issued in 2017. PHOTO: SINGAPORE PHILATELIC MUSEUM



Looking for something to do with the kids?

In this challenge by the Singapore Philatelic Museum, work together to find all 10 differences between two images (above) of a stamp issued in 2017. Other online activities such as printable colouring pages and jigsaw puzzles are available here.

Info: For the answers, go here.

4. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Noodles that hit the spot





ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Cooking at home does not mean you have to whip up a meal of three dishes and a soup.

Sometimes, a simple dish is all you need, like the huai shan noodles I'm making here.

These noodles, made from wheat and huai shan (Chinese wild yam) extract, are available in dried form. For a list of retailers, go here.

