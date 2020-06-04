5 things to do today

1. DRINK: At a virtual bar

Cocktail bars may not be opening yet, but you can still head to one via the 1887 Virtual Bar experience on Zoom, helmed by global premium spirits company William Grant & Sons (WGS).

This week's session is with Boat Quay cocktail bar Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall, where viewers can watch bar manager Sim Sze Wei make four signature cocktails.

Consumers can purchase them in the form of digital drink vouchers (ticketmelon.com/WGS/1887 virtualbar) which can be redeemed when the bar resumes operations.

As part of this initiative - which kicked off on April 9 and has had eight bars participate so far - WGS has also committed to matching the value of these purchases, up to $1,000 a bar.

More than 300 cocktails have been sold, raising $12,930 to help the local bartending community.

Upcoming participating bars include No Sleep Club (June 11) and Tippling Club (June 18).

Info: 8pm today. Register via: tinyurl.com/1887virtualbar

2. SPOT THE DIFFERENCE: In these stamps

Looking for something to do with the kids?

In this challenge by the Singapore Philatelic Museum, work together to find all 10 differences between two images (above) of a stamp issued in 2017. Other online activities such as printable colouring pages and jigsaw puzzles are available at: nhb.gov.sg/spm

Info: For the answers, go to bit.ly/3eK1DMX

3. EXPLORE: Asian Civilisations Museum's stay-home activities

Fret not if you miss visiting the museum. You can still explore parts of the Asian Civilisations Museum's South-east Asian collection through a video series.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

Join friends Ali, Erica and Raja as they learn about batik-making, gamelan music and wayang kulit theatre in videos on ACM's YouTube channel (bit.ly/2U5S3MD).

Info: nhb.gov.sg/acm/whats-on/family-fun

4. BUY: A message from a local star

Ever wanted a personal video greeting from comedian Kumar?

Like digital autographs, you can purchase a customised video message from your favourite local celebrities via ACE (Authentic Celebrity Experiences), a Singapore start-up which allows you to connect with them directly.

Prices range from $29 to $141, with celebrities on the platform including actor Maxi Lim, drag queen Vanda Miss Joaquim and host Gurmit Singh. For kids, Disney princesses such as Elsa, Snow White and Moana are also available.

Whether it is a birthday greeting, a pep talk or a shout-out to a friend who is getting married, you have to be specific about what you would like your chosen celebrity to say.

Info: ace.video

5. WATCH: Free StarHub channels

StarHub TV is offering customers a free preview of selected channels on StarHub Entertainment and StarHub Go until noon on June 30.

Highlights include the latest season of MasterChef Australia, which premieres on June 23 on Lifetime (Channel 514), and runs Monday to Friday at 8pm; and VS Arashi on Wakuwaku Japan (Channel 813), which airs every Saturday at 7pm.

Other channels available are BBC Lifestyle, Adithya TV and Karisma.

From noon tomorrow, there is also the option to watch 10 video-on-demand shows every week, kicking off with tvN Movies and CinemaWorld movies.

Info: starhub.com/personal/promotions/free-preview.html

Compiled by Anjali Raguraman