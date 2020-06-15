Stayhome guide for Monday: Watch music video by migrant workers, enjoy slipper lobster stir-fry and more

1. LISTEN: Music video with migrant workers



PHOTO: VOICES OF SINGAPORE, HEALTHSERVE



Titled A World Together, the video presents voices of the migrant worker community accompanied by the Voices of Singapore Children's Choir, members of the non-profit organisation HealthServe and healthcare workers. It is a remake of Diana Ross' If We Hold On Together.

The music video is available on Voices of Singapore and HealthServe's YouTube channels.

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Indulge in a slipper lobster stir-fry



PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Slipper lobsters are great ingredients to work with if you want an indulgent seafood meal at home but do not fancy dealing with the icky process of dispatching live seafood.

There are many ways to cook slipper lobsters and a straightforward approach is to use fermented black beans as a base ingredient for the gravy.

It is a bonus if you have chicken stock, but don't sweat it if you don't.

3. VIEW: Online art exhibition



PHOTO: ADDICTED ART GALLERY



Singapore-based Addicted Art Gallery is holding an online exhibition titled Hidden Messages, which runs till Sept 4.

Viewers can see art pieces by Dutch contemporary art duo Skye Brothers through the gallery's online viewing platform. The artworks, which are executed in white, black and gold, can be purchased online, with prices ranging between $2,335 and $9,000.

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: The Window by Theophilus Kwek





ST ILLUSTRATION: CHNG CHOON HIONG



Zero waited by her window as the air became raw with the noise of engines, and looked up to see plumes of red-and-white smoke billowing toward the horizon. This was her favourite part of the Parade: hearing the wave of sound wash over the city, so loud it seemed to drown out thought. From her Bukit Ho Swee flat, she had a clear - but not unaffordable - view of the flypast, and if she looked out again later in the evening, might even see the fireworks bleaching the night sky above Marina Bay.

Framed by the windows of the block opposite, families were gathering in front of glowing TV sets: parents clapping toddlers' hands in time with the singalong, and teenagers on their phones, pretending to ignore the excitement. To the untrained eye, some looked nearly identical. Only she knew that even now, with the same scene broadcast in every living room, each one had their own idea of the country they were celebrating. They all imagined a different "Singapore" to any of the others.

