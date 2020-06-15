5 things to do today: Watch music video by migrant workers, visit online art exhibition and more

1. LISTEN: Music video with migrant workers

Titled A World Together, the video presents voices of the migrant worker community accompanied by the Voices of Singapore Children's Choir, members of the non-profit organisation HealthServe and healthcare workers. It is a remake of Diana Ross' If We Hold On Together.

The music video is available on Voices of Singapore and HealthServe's YouTube channels.

Go to: bit.ly/3cSOmR6, bit.ly/3cRVbSN

2. EXPLORE: Old Ford Factory



PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



Check out a 360-degree virtual tour of the former Ford Factory, the site of the British surrender to Imperial Japanese forces in 1942.

The Upper Bukit Timah Road site was restored by the National Archives of Singapore and houses a permanent World War II exhibition, which includes archival footage and relics.

Go to: bit.ly/2MNXADu

3. VIEW: Online art exhibition

Singapore-based Addicted Art Gallery is holding an online exhibition titled Hidden Messages, which runs till Sept 4.

Viewers can see art pieces by Dutch contemporary art duo Skye Brothers through the gallery's online viewing platform. The artworks, which are executed in white, black and gold, can be purchased online, with prices ranging between $2,335 and $9,000.

Go to: bit.ly/2UFqQAO

4. DRAW: Try art therapy



PHOTO: TITO TYRAMEI, UOB ART EXPLORER



Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

The UOB Art Explorer programme offers different online activities to bring the benefits of art therapy and art appreciation to people at home.

A session by art therapist Yoko Choi guides viewers through accessible and sustainable activities such as making fresh paper from scrap material pulp, while a floral drawing session in Art At Home guides viewers through oil pastel techniques.

Go to: bit.ly/3cSO3FW

5. LOOK BACK: National service shortened



PHOTO: ST FILE



On June 15, 2004, then Defence Minister Teo Chee Hean announced in Parliament that national service would be cut by six months to a maximum of two years.

The reduction was made possible with the Singapore Armed Forces relying more on technology and less on having large numbers of soldiers. The cuts were the first major changes to NS duration since 1971.

Go to: bit.ly/2MUozNy

With input from SPH Information Resource Centre.