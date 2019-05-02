ST Podcast: What to do in Singapore May 2-16: Troye Sivan (gigs); 'Til The End Of The World, We'll Meet In No Man's Land (arts)

Life Picks Ep 31: What to do in Singapore May 2-16: Troye Sivan (gigs); 'Til The End Of The World, We'll Meet In No Man's Land (arts)

5:43 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Boon Chan, who recommends pop star Troye Sivan's concert on May 3, while Akshita Nanda talks about singer-songwriter Inch Chua's "anti-musical" titled 'Til The End Of The World, We'll Meet In No Man's Land, which runs until May 4.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

