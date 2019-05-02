ST Podcast: What to do in Singapore May 2-16: Troye Sivan (gigs); 'Til The End Of The World, We'll Meet In No Man's Land (arts)

South Africa-born Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan has really blossomed with his second album, Bloom (2018). Here's why we recommend catching his concert on May 3 in our Life Picks podcast.
South Africa-born Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan has really blossomed with his second album, Bloom (2018). Here's why we recommend catching his concert on May 3 in our Life Picks podcast.PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Find out more about singer-songwriter Inch Chua's "anti-musical" in our Life Picks podcast.
Find out more about singer-songwriter Inch Chua's "anti-musical" in our Life Picks podcast. PHOTO: HENZY
Published
51 min ago

Life Picks Ep 31: What to do in Singapore May 2-16: Troye Sivan (gigs); 'Til The End Of The World, We'll Meet In No Man's Land (arts)

5:43 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Boon Chan, who recommends pop star Troye Sivan's concert on May 3, while Akshita Nanda talks about singer-songwriter Inch Chua's "anti-musical" titled 'Til The End Of The World, We'll Meet In No Man's Land, which runs until May 4.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe, like and rate Life Picks on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGc 

iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXg 

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/o8Gx 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Topics: 

Branded Content