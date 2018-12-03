Australian pop star Troye Sivan to play in Singapore in May

SINGAPORE - Australian pop star Troye Sivan is set to make his concert debut here on May 3, 2019 at The Star Theatre.

The tour is in support of his critically acclaimed album Bloom, which was released in August 2018.

The record spawned hits such as My My My! and Dance To This, a duet with American pop diva Ariana Grande. He is also known for hits like Youth and Wild off his debut studio album Blue Neighbourhood (2015).

Tickets are priced at $98, $108, $128, $148 and $168 and will be available via Apactix (apactix.com or call 3158 8588).

Pre-sales kick off on Dec 10at10am for Sivan fans who have his app (apple.co/2E0bQ9K), as well as Live Nation members. General tickets go on sale on Dec 11, from 10am onwards.

The 23-year-old, who has dabbled in acting, was seen in Boy Erased earlier in 2018. The drama about gay conversion therapy starred prominent actors Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.