ST Podcast: Mala tendon (food); DJ Maseo (gigs)

Life Picks host Melissa Sim (centre) chats with colleagues Anjali Raguraman (left) and Eunice Quek about the best things to do in Singapore from July 11-25.
Life Picks host Melissa Sim (centre) chats with colleagues Anjali Raguraman (left) and Eunice Quek about the best things to do in Singapore from July 11-25.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

Life Picks 40: What to do in Singapore July 11-25: Mala tendon (food); DJ Maseo (gigs) 

11:30 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host Melissa Sim speaks to Eunice Quek, who recommends Tendon chain Kohaku Tendon’s seasonal special of fried items drenched in a sauce made with Sichuan peppers.

Anjali Raguraman talks about DJ Maseo's Singapore debut at Kilo Lounge. 

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Ernest Luis

Subscribe, like and rate our Life Picks podcast on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGc 

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXg 

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/o8Gx 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Topics: 

Branded Content