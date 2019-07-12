Gigs Picks: Anjali Raguraman recommends

DJ MASEO (DE LA SOUL) PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X MATTEBLACC X SOUL VIBES ASIA

Music fans might recognise his infamous laugh, which starts off British virtual group Gorillaz's 2005 track, Feel Good Inc. But DJ Maseo is also one-third of American hip-hop trailblazers De La Soul, who introduced the world to acts like A Tribe Called Quest and J-Dilla.

He makes his Singapore debut with a DJ set at Kilo Lounge, where home-grown DJs JNR and Drem open for him.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: July 25, 10pm to 3am ADMISSION: Advance tickets at $40 from bit.ly/DJMASEOTIX or $50 at the door

MARQUEE SINGAPORE PRESENTS RAE SREMMURD

The blockbuster list of acts coming through Singapore's largest nightclub continues with American hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

Best known for smash hits like Black Beatles and No Flex Zone, brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi are putting on their debut performance here.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: July 19, 10pm till late ADMISSION: Limited tickets at the door from $38 (includes one house pour)

LA FRENCH PRESENTS LEMARQUIS AT BAR ROUGE

Put on the colours of the French flag and celebrate Bastille Day with Paris-based beat-maker LeMarquis.

The 24-year-old DJ, who is influenced by future beat, R&B and pop sounds, will helm the celebration of France's national day.

WHERE: Bar Rouge, Levels 71 and 72 Equinox Complex, Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm to 6am ADMISSION: Free entry before 10.30pm or if you wear red, blue, and/or white. Entry is $25 after 10.30pm and includes a standard house-pour drink. For table reservations, e-mail bar.rouge@swissotel.com or call 9177-7307

SAN HOLO PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS X ZOUK

Trap, future bass and guitars come together in Dutch DJ and producer San Holo's brand of electronic music.

Off the back of his 2016 breakthrough track Light, which has since hit over 140 million streams on Spotify, he released his debut album last year.

He returns to Singapore for a set at Zouk, where he will be supported by DJs Lenerd and Sayvere.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Thursday, 10pm to 3am ADMISSION: $50 for advance tickets from bit.ly/SanHoloSG or $60 at the door