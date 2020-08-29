New Honda City launches

The fifth-generation Honda City launched in Singapore yesterday.

The compact-sized sedan is more spacious, safer and fuel-efficient. It is 111mm longer and 54mm wider than its predecessor.

Its front LED headlamps with daytime-running lights have also been redesigned to be in line with the look of its larger sedan siblings Honda Civic and Accord.

The City now comes with six airbags, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist and a multi-angle rear-view parking camera. It has a claimed fuel economy of 5.6 litres/100km.

The Thai-made car is priced from $89,999.

Aston Martin unveils miniature DB5 Junior electric car

Aston Martin and The Little Car Company are collaborating to produce an electric two-thirds scale version of the iconic DB5 (left, background) of James Bond fame.

At about 3m long and 1.1m wide, the DB5 Junior (left, foreground) can accommodate an adult and a child side by side.

The car, which comes with an aluminium chassis and composite body, weighs about 270kg. Powered by a 5kW battery that sends 6.7bhp to the rear wheels, it has a 48kmh top speed and range of 16 to 32km.

It comes with double wishbone suspension up front and live axle at the rear. The more powerful Vantage variant even gets a limited-slip differential.

The car is priced from £35,000 (about S$63,300) in the United Kingdom and only 1,059 will be built.

The DB5 debuted in the 1964 movie Goldfinger and appeared in six more Bond movies.

Kia Stinger gets upgrades

Kia's Stinger, The Straits Times Car of the Year in 2018, gets a slew of upgrades.

The 3.3-litre variant (right) gets a new electronic variable exhaust valve system that produces a deeper exhaust note in Sport driving mode, or a softer note in Eco or Comfort mode.

In the cabin, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen display allows users to connect up to two mobile devices on Bluetooth at the same time .

Safety features include an improved blind-spot system that alerts drivers to cars in their blind spots by displaying them on video on the digital instrument cluster.

The refreshed Stinger is expected to arrive in Singapore next year.

Volkswagen ID.3 electric car travels 531km on a single charge

A Volkswagen ID.3 electric car (right) has travelled 531km - from its factory in Zwickau, Germany, to Schaffhausen, Switzerland - on a single charge. This is about the distance from Woodlands to Ipoh, Malaysia.

The ID.3, powered by a 58kWh battery, exceed its official range of 420km by more than 100km, or 26 per cent.

The nine-hour journey, at an average speed of 56kmh, covered a route that consisted of 44 per cent highways, with the rest being country roads. The car carried a 250kg payload comprising the driver, a cameraman and technical equipment.

Toh Yong Chuan