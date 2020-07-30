Shake Shack opens outlet in Orchard

Is Jewel Changi Airport too far? The queues at Neil Road too long? Not to worry. New York burger chain Shake Shack is opening its third outlet right in Orchard Road.

The new store at Liat Towers will open from next Wednesday evening.

Besides the standard menu, it will offer exclusive items such as lemonades introduced just for Singapore.

The Hand-Shaken Lemonade is a blend of fresh fruit and lemonade and options include blueberry, as well as lychee and mango; the Sparkling Lemonade features flavours such as passion fruit and raspberry, along with fizzy soda water for added kick.

The Orchard Road outlet's menu also features collaborations with Singaporean F&B brands, such as a partnership with Common Man Coffee to offer its cold brew - the first time this drink is offered at a Shake Shack outlet.

Shake Shack Orchard has also partnered pastry shop Tarte by Cheryl Koh to roll out two exclusive snacks - the Pie-Oh-My, a velvety vanilla custard blended with Tarte's Treacle Pecan Pie, as well as the Orchard Traffic Jam, which features vanilla custard blended with blueberry lavender jam, tangy lemon curd and shortbread, with toppings of blueberries.

The new outlet will be home to Shake Shack Singapore's first digital kiosks, allowing customers to order without contact.