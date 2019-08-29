The World Between Us, about aftermath of a mass shooting, leads with 14 nominations at Golden Bell Awards

SINGAPORE - HBO Asia's original Taiwan drama series The World Between Us has received the most nominations - 14 - at this year's Golden Bell Awards, Taiwan's equivalent to the Emmy Awards.

The 10-episode television series describes the aftermath of a mass-shooting where the fate of all parties involved - the killer, victims, victims' families, defence teams and the media - are intertwined.

Several cast members received nods for their performances. Taiwanese actress and television host Alyssa Chia, who played the mother of a victim, was nominated for best performance by an actress in a drama series.

Taiwanese actor-model Wu Kang-jen, who acted as the shooter's defence attorney, was nominated for best performance by an actor in a drama series. Fellow actors J.C. Lin, Honduras, James Wenand Pets Tseng were also nominated for their performances.

In addition, The World Between Us was nominated for its directing, screenplay, cinematography and editing for a drama series, as well as for best television series, best lighting, best art and design and a creative programme award.

Other series who scored nominations include A Taiwanese Tale Of Two Cities, Utopia For The 20s and Survive, which each received six nominations. A Taste To Remember got five nominations.

The nominations for the 54th Golden Bell Awards were announced on Wednesday (Aug 28), and this year's award ceremony for television is slated to be held on Oct 5 at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.