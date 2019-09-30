Taiwanese band F.I.R. performing in Singapore in November

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese pop rock band F.I.R. will be headlining this year's Starker Music Carnival on Nov 2 at Zhongshan Park.

The band originally consisted of Faye on lead vocals, Ian Chen on keyboards and Real Huang on guitar. Their first album was released in 2004 and their song Lydia was the theme song for the popular Taiwanese television drama, The Outsiders (2004).

In 2018, it was reported that Faye left the group and struck out on her own.

That same year, Lydia joined the group.

F.I.R. released its eighth album, Re:Youth, with new lead singer Lydia. At least two songs from it - The Freedom Song and In The Name Of You - have hit the charts.

This year's carnival will also be supported by five local acts - singer-songwriters Kenny Khoo and Tay Kewei, Project Superstar champion Alfred Sim, pop duo The Fleurist and 2018's Starker Music Jams Champion Soph T.