Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela arrested, charged with domestic violence

The daughter of acclaimed American director Steven Spielberg has been arrested on a domestic violence charge, just days after she revealed plans to pursue a career in adult entertainment.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was arrested and booked into the Hill Detention Centre in Nashville, Tennessee, on a misdemeanour domestic violence charge on Saturday (Feb 29).

Her fiance, pro dart player Chuck Pankow, 50, confirmed the arrest to Fox News, telling the news outlet in a statement that the incident was "a misunderstanding" and that "no one is hurt". There were no details of the incident and the people involved.

Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a baby by the award-winning director and his wife Kate Capshaw.

She recently made headlines for announcing that she wanted to enter the adult entertainment industry, after revealing to the US edition of British tabloid The Sun, that she hopes the career will help her become financially independent from her famous parents.

In the interview, she said: "My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I'm not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there's nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself.

"I can't stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter - not that there's anything wrong with that - it just doesn't feel comfortable for me," she added.