South Korean boy band Got7 performing here in February

SINGAPORE - K-pop boy band Got7 will bring their new world tour - Keep Spinning - to Singapore with a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 22.

The seven-member group comprises leader JB, as well as members Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom, who are all in their 20s.

They are known for their live singing and rapping, and previously performed here at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in 2016 and at Zepp @ Big Box in 2018.

The band made their debut in 2014 and gained immediate attention with their live stage performances, which included street dancing.

To date, they have released four studio albums and 14 EPs. The current world tour is their third and is in support of their EP, Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity, which was released in May last year (2019).

The tour kicked off in Seoul in June and has travelled to cities such as Toronto, Sydney, London and Paris.