Singapore is filled with good memories for Taiwanese boy band 5566

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese boy band 5566 last performed in Singapore in 2002 but they have not been forgotten by people.

Just ask group member Zax Wang.

On a holiday herea few years back, the 38-year-oldwas recognised by a taxi driver.

"The taxi driver very kindly transported me everywhere I needed to go for the entire duration of my holiday. To be met with so much warmth from Singaporeans makes me very happy," he told The Straits Times over the telephone on Monday (June 10).

The Mandopop boy band, which hit the peak of their popularity during the early 2000s, is holding their Since 5566 concert on July 6 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to perform their hit songs such as I'm Sad (2002) and Legend (2003). The members were also known for starring in idol dramas such as My MVP Valentine (2002) and Westside Story (2003).

The group, which was active from 2002 and 2008, originally had five members but is now a three-man group comprisingTony Sun, Jason Hsuand Wang. Rio Peng, known to fans as Xiaodao, left the group in 2003 after a serious injury and Sam Wangreportedly left the group on bad terms.

In February, the three staged a comeback concert and performed to a 10,000 strong sold-out crowd at the Taipei Arena.

Singapore is the group's first overseas stop on their comeback trail and it was an easy decision for them to make.

"Because we want to eat chilli crab," joked group leader Sun, 41.

On a more serious note, he said he did not expect 5566 to break out of the Taiwanese market so quickly.

Related Story Taiwan boyband 5566 to perform in Singapore

"Because of the huge fan base in Singapore for My MVP Valentine, it was my first stop out of Taiwan as a celebrity, for which I'm grateful. So Singapore holds a lot of unforgettable memories for me," he said.

In 2003, 5566 held an outdoor autograph session at the Merlion Park and, the following year, signed autographs for 15,000 fans at Junction 8 in Bishan until the mall's closing time.

Hsu, 33, said: "The autograph sessions were definitely one of the deepest impressions I have of our time in Singapore. The security guards even had to help maintain order until we signed all the fans' CDs."

For the upcoming show, the group said they want to make it memorable for the fans who have been supporting them since the beginning.

Wang said: "We'll make small adjustments to the segments so it won't be entirely the same as the Taipei show. We want to put up an entertaining and memorable show that's more than just singing and dancing."

On whether they were worried about ticket sales after such a long hiatus, Sun said: "I'll be lying if I said I wasn't worried. But ticket sales are not up to us so there's no use worrying so much. We just have to believe in our fans."

The members, who referred to each other as brothers, acknowledged that they may not be as sleek as reigning K-pop boy bands.

But Wang said: "Each group has its own personality and style, and I think our group is constantly striving forward and, hopefully, that's an example we can set for our fans. We want to give people an exciting show that people can come here to enjoy, listen to our music and see our dancing. That's what we're all working towards."

BOOK IT / SINCE 5566 LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2019

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: July 6, 7.30pm

Admission: $128 to $228 from Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, all SingPost outlets, booking hotline (3158-7888) and www.sportshubtix.sg

Info: For more details, go to One Production's Facebook page or www.livenation.sg