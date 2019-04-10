Taiwan boyband 5566 to perform in Singapore

It is time to dig out the old CDs of Taiwanese boyband 5566 to get reacquainted with their music again.

News has come that the group, which took a hiatus in 2008 but held occasional reunion shows, will be performing in Singapore though the date and venue are not known yet.

The group, now reduced to a trio from a quartet, staged a showbiz return with a sold-out gig in Taipei on Feb 23, according to portal mothership.

The upcoming show here has caused a stir, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's wife Ho Ching also sharing the news online.

The concert will feature Zax Wang, Jason Hsu and Tony Sun.

Fans might hear Sun sharing more details about their Singapore concert this Sunday (April 14) when he is slated to turn up at the Star Awards.

Mandopop, a genre which once reigned supreme in the region with artists such as 5566, F4 and S.H.E, has largely made way for K-pop.

At the height of their fame, 5566 members acted in TV idol dramas.