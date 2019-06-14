Love for ailing mum led to Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling's marriage to Akira

Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling's marriage to Japanese boyband Exile's member Akira was prompted by her ailing mother's sickness.

Lin announced their marriage on Chinese microblogging site Weibo on June 6, eight years after they first met on the Japanese stage play production of Red Cliff.

China Press reported that Lin's mother, Wu Tzu-mei, had been suffering from Alzheimer's since 2015, and was frequenting the National Taiwan University Hospital for treatment.

Lin reduced her workload last year to be with her mother but when her mother's condition improved, Lin spent more time with Akira, whose real name is Ryohei Kurosawa, The Star reported.

When Wu made known her wish to see her daughter walk down the aisle, Lin decided to get married.

It is also a Chinese belief that an auspicious occasion would bring good luck to a mother's health.

Lin and Akira's marriage was a surprise to many, as there were no earlier rumours of their romance.

Lin was linked to Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan previously. The two were in an on-again-off-again relationship and were photographed vacationing together in 2017, sparking talk of reconciliation.

When asked about Lin's marriage, Yan did not comment much, and simply told the journalists: "I truly wish her happiness."