Is Evelyn Choi the co-star with bad breath?

HONG KONG • He kissed and told, and actress Evelyn Choi is apparently not happy about it.

She is suspected to be the woman whom TVB artist Kelvin Kwan said he feared doing a kissing scene with some years back.

He was talking to Liza Wang in her variety show Liza's Online.

Kwan, 36, noted that the actress had eaten fast food before the cameras rolled. He said he went to a convenience store nearby to buy a toothbrush and toothpaste, which he handed to her surreptitiously.

When the show's participants jested that he was trying to pull their leg with a fake story, Kwan insisted that he is a stickler for hygiene.

He pulled out a toothbrush set from his jacket to prove that he cleans up wherever he goes.

Wang asked for the actress' name and number of characters in her Chinese name. But Lesley Chiang, one of the show's participants, told Kwan not to share the information.

Kwan went on to say that there are three characters and that one of them sounds like a food item.

The other people on the show, intrigued by Chiang's repeated reminders to Kwan not to spill the beans, then pointed excitedly to her and said "it's Lesley Chiang".

"No, it's not me," she protested.

Chiang means ginger in Cantonese.

Kwan ramped up the mystery further by saying that the drama he was in involved Chiang too.

Chiang said that was the reason he must keep mum because the actress in that show is her friend.

Chiang added that she had heard Kwan relating his kissing experience to her brother after the shoot.

Nosey netizens soon dug up information from the past in a bid to unmask the mystery woman. They noted that Kwan and Chiang appeared in a 2015 show called Once Upon A Song.

Choi played the girlfriend of Kwan's character.

The clincher that she must be the actress whom Kwan was referring to? One of the characters in her Chinese name is a homonym for food.

Choi also seemed to confirm the speculation, hk01 portal reported.

In an Instagram story that was subsequently deleted, she wrote that while it is fun to talk about a seemingly trivial incident, one never knows if that revelation can hurt the career of the person mentioned.

Choi could also be upset that Once Upon A Song is in the spotlight again, since the show was not a hit when it was aired.