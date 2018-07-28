Hong Huifang-Pan Lingling spat: Other famous celebrity feuds

SINGAPORE - Everyone loves a juicy celebrity feud because it shows that beneath all the glamour and air-kisses, stars are as human as the rest of us.

In the past week, the Singapore entertainment scene was gripped by the spat between veteran Mediacorp actresses Hong Huifang and Pan Lingling.

It all started when Hong ended her long-time friendship with Pan via a lengthy text message, which was sent to about 50 of their mutual friends, including actors Chen Xiuhuan and Chen Hanwei.

Unhappiness had apparently been brewing between the two for a while, but the last straw was when Pan allegedly made some comments about Hong's children with fellow actor Zheng Geping - daughter Tay Ying, 22, and son Calvert Tay, 18 - at a gathering about a month ago.

When asked about the spat, Pan, 49, told Lianhe Wanbao in an interview that Hong, 58, "will always be my senior", but that she will not comment further, in case her words continue to hurt people.

Hong also declined to say more on the falling out. "I don't want to comment on this any further because otherwise, it will never end," she said, when approached at the gala dinner to launch this year's Michelin Guide last Wednesday night.

While they choose to remain mum on the subject for now, other feuding celebrities have been much more vocal. The Straits Times rounds up a few.

Dwayne Johnson v Vin Diesel

When you have two alpha males working on the same project, egos are bound to get bruised.

The successful Fast & Furious movie franchise has always been Vin Diesel's star vehicle, so it is unsurprising that he was reportedly unhappy when Dwayne Johnson, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, joined the series in 2011 for Fast Five.

During the last week of filming for The Fate Of The Furious (2017), the eighth and latest film in the franchise, Johnson, 46, took to Facebook and wrote: "My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male co-workers, however, are a different story.

"Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s*** to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es."

While he did not name names, people speculated that he was referring to Diesel, 51.

Asked about the rumoured feud with Diesel at the movie premiere, Johnson said: "Just like in life, you have different philosophies and people have different fundamental philosophies on how you do things."

It is unclear whether he will return for Fast & Furious 9, but he has managed to secure a spin-off movie with his Fast character Luke Hobbs, slated for release next year. How does Diesel feel about that?

Stephen Chow v Everyone

Hong Kong comedian and film-maker Stephen Chow, 56, may have brought audiences much joy through comedies such as Shaolin Soccer (2001) and The Mermaid (2016), but he has a reputation for being extremely difficult to work with.

Many industry players have openly complained about his stringent demands and working style, saying he is uncooperative.

Veteran Hong Kong film-maker Johnnie To, for example, made classic comedies such as Justice, My Foot! (1992) and The Mad Monk (1993) with him. But he can no longer stand Chow.

To, 63, said in an interview: "Stephen Chow is a talented man, but his talent is not going to help the Hong Kong film industry. That is because he is selfish. I admire his talent, but not him as an individual."

Others who have criticised Chow include Hong Kong director Wong Jing and action superstar Sammo Hung.

Allegedly, Chow once refused to attend a film premiere and agreed to do so only after the producer knelt before him.

Wong, 63, said in an interview: "There are no more words I can use to describe Stephen Chow. He has been scolded (by me) too many times before. I can't think of new ways to scold him."

Meanwhile, Hung, 66, who served as action choreographer on Chow's Kung Fu Hustle (2004), once blew up on set when asked about the director. Reportedly, he said: "Stephen Chow shouldn't treat only himself as a person and everyone else as dogs."

Jay Chou v Jacky Wu



Jay Chou's relationship with mentor Jacky Wu reportedly went downhill in 2005. PHOTO: MULTIMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT



Taiwanese television host and musician Jacky Wu, 55, discovered Jay Chou at a singer-songwriter contest and hired him to collaborate on a number of songs for him alongside lyricist Vincent Fang.

Since then, Chou, 39, has become one of Mandopop's biggest composers and pop stars.

But the mentor-mentee relationship reportedly went downhill in 2005, after Chou was photographed holidaying with television host Patty Hou in Tokyo.

When reporters asked Wu about it, he said Chou was still dating pop star Jolin Tsai.

Chou was labelled a two-timer by the media and he apparently held a grudge against Wu for it.

When Chou got married to Hannah Quinlivan in 2015, he pointedly did not invite Wu.

To which Wu said in response: "What do I owe you? Why are you so against me?"

Just two weeks ago, however, it appears that Chou extended an olive branch.

He posted a photo of Wu and Wu's old S.B.D.W bandmates on Instagram with the caption: "Good luck for your concert! Your reunion takes me back to the past. It has been 20 years. Time flies."