Help from mum? Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho's son Mario buys $89 million home

When Mr Mario Ho's older sister Sabrina got engaged to Harvard student Thomas Xin in June 2019, she reportedly was given a HK$500 million (S$89.3 million) property.

Now, news has surfaced that Mr Ho, the youngest son of Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, has bought a HK$500 million home in Deep Water Bay, one of Hong Kong's prime property locales.

According to The Standard portal, Mr Mario Ho bought the home in 2 Island Road in January when he turned 25.

The Ho family previously bought two properties in 2 Island Road. It is not known if one of them was gifted to Ms Sabrina Ho, 29, who runs a company promoting arts and culture in Macau.

There is talk that Mr Mario Ho's mother paid for the purchase though she fended off media queries by saying that the focus for now should be on the coronavirus situation in Hong Kong, with one death recorded so far.

His mother Angela Leong, who is Mr Stanley Ho's fourth wife, is co-chairman and an executive director of SJM Holdings.

Mr Mario Ho, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate who is chief executive of a software development platform, previously had to shut down talk that he had a baby with wife Ming Xi last year to get a bigger cut of the family fortune.

Mr Stanley Ho, 98, is reportedly not in the best of health.

Posting in November, Mr Mario Ho, who married the Chinese supermodel, 30, in July, said the distribution of the assets had been decided a long time ago, and that he did not need more money.

Xi, who gave birth to a boy called Ronaldo in October, was reportedly given 500 million yuan (S$99 million) when she got married.

Mr Mario Ho also posted earlier last year about his mother's wish to have a grandson, saying that he would get 100 million yuan.

With so much money floating around, one person outside the Ho family has benefited.

The owner of the property - bought by Mr Mario Ho - had paid only HK$18.8 million in 1990.