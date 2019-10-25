Call him Ronaldo: Mario Ho and his wife, supermodel Ming Xi, welcome baby boy

Mr Mario Ho, a football fan, has named his son, with Chinese supermodel Ming Xi, Ronaldo.

While it is not known for certain if he is referring to the hotshot striker, there are Instagram photos of Mr Ho attending Euro 2016.

That tournament was won by Portugal, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mr Ho, 24, son of Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho, made news in May when he proposed to the 30-year-old supermodel in a Shanghai mall that was decorated with 99,999 roses.

Some 1,000 guests and family members were in attendance.

Then, there was talk that Xi was pregnant.

Posting on Instagram on Oct 24, Mr Mario Ho announced that he and Xi, whom he married in July, have now been upgraded to "parents".

He paid tribute to Xi, noting that mothers go through a lot during pregnancy, having to put up with morning sickness, difficulty in walking and mood swings.

He thanked her for "helping me to give birth to a cute and healthy baby".

Revealing Mr Stanley Ho's wish to have a grandson, Mr Mario Ho wrote: " Today, I can finally tell him that he has a grandson."

He revealed that his son's Chinese name, Ho Kwong Sun, which sounds like Mr Stanley Ho's Chinese name, Ho Hung Sun, signals that he would like his child to follow in the footsteps of the illustrious grandfather who turns 99 in November.

Hoping that the baby will grow up to be tall, handsome and gifted, Mr Mario Ho also expressed a wish for his son to gain recognition in his own way.

But he cheekily added: "No pressure, son, no pressure."

The baby can also look to his own parents for inspiration.

Mr Mario Ho once posted he worked very hard to graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in three years, instead of four, to pursue his goal of starting his own business in Shanghai.

Xi walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway from 2013 to 2018.

If their son wants a playmate closer to his age among family members, there is Mr Mario Ho's niece.

His sister Sabrina Ho, 29, who got engaged to Harvard student Thomas Xin, 21, in June, gave birth to a daughter in August.

Mr Mario Ho will reportedly throw a wedding bash in 2020 while his sister is said to be eyeing her big day at the British Museum in London in 2021.