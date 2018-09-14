Gigs Picks: Formula 1 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix

FORMULA 1 2018 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

After tearing up the tracks in 2012, Mandopop king Jay Chou returns to F1 for another performance. He is producing a film on racing titled Nezha and has said that he will incorporate some racing elements into his show tonight.

Other headliners include American rock band The Killers and English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.

WHERE: Marina Bay Street Circuit MRT: Find the closest station to your preferred gate at singaporegp.sg/getting_around WHEN: Today to Sunday, various times ADMISSION: From $38 for single-day wheelchair accessible platforms and $78 for single-day walkabouts, with access to the performance areas in Zone 4, which includes the Padang stage. Go to singaporegp.sg INFO: For the entertainment line-up, go to singaporegp.sg/off-track entertainment-highlights

JAY CHOU AND JJ LIN SPOTTED AT SIM LIM SQUARE

CALOGERO ASIAN TOUR

French pop-rock singer Calogero's (above) hit singles include En Apesanteur (In Weightlessness) and Face A La Mer (Facing The Sea).

His most recent solo album was 2017's Liberte Cherie.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 11 Empress Place MRT: City Hall WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $75 to $110 from Sistic

POSTMODERN JUKEBOX - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Postmodern Jukebox put a vintage spin on contemporary songs and some of their most popular makeovers include their take on Radiohead's Creep and Meghan Trainor's All About That Bass. The American collective have more than 3.6 million subscribers to their YouTube channel.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $78 to $158 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES: STACEY KENT

American jazz singer Stacey Kent earned a Grammy nomination for Best Vocal Jazz Album for Breakfast On The Morning Tram (2009), which featured novelist Kazuo Ishiguro as a lyricist on four songs.

Her latest album, I Know I Dream: The Orchestral Sessions (2017), was named Album Of The Year in the vocal category at the Jazz Japan Awards.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Thursday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: The gig is sold out, but limited tickets may be released 24 hours before the show. E-mail boxoffice@esplanade.com to be put on a waiting list