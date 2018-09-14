Jay Chou and JJ Lin spotted together in Singapore

Mandopop king Jay Chou has been spotted again in Singapore, after a surprise appearance here last month. This time, he was accompanied by home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin.

The two were seen at Sim Lim Square and what appears to be the S.E.A Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa in photos uploaded on social media on Tuesday.

A number of photos and videos have since popped up on social media, taken by starstruck fans.

In some videos, a crowd and a film crew can be seen tailing Chou, 39, and Lin, 37, in Sim Lim Square. According to netizens, the pair visited some shops and had minced meat noodles at the mall.

Mr Jeremy Lim, a spokesman for the Zeppelin and Co shop that the two stars visited in Sim Lim Square, told The Straits Times that there was a camera crew around the pair filming their interactions. The pair did not say why they were at the mall.

Zeppelin is an audio cafe that lets customers test a range of audio equipment over a cup of coffee.

Mr Lim, 26, said the shop did not know the pair would be visiting.

"They spent an intimate half-hour chatting with customers as well as staff and everyone was pleasantly surprised by how cordial they were and their willingness to engage in conversation, accepting feedback humbly and in turn sharing the inspiration for their work," he said.

"We were greatly encouraged that international names took the time to talk to the customers of an audio shop and ask people for feedback about their music."

The Straits Times has contacted the two artists' management agencies on what they were filming in Singapore. A video of the pair at Madame Tussauds Singapore was also uploaded on Chou's official Instagram account on Wednesday.

Chou, who held a sold-out concert at the National Stadium in January this year, is in town to perform on the sidelines of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix. He is producing a film on racing and has said he will incorporate some racing elements into his show tonight.

Meanwhile, just last month, Lin completed four concerts here as part of the Singapore leg of his JJ Lin Sanctuary World Tour.

Last month, Chou made a surprise visit to a local bak kut teh joint and later visited Sentosa with his wife, actress Hannah Quinlivan.