Gig picks: The Raghu Dixit Project, Bob Marley celebration

THE RAGHU DIXIT PROJECT

The Raghu Dixit Project return to Singapore with their brand of contemporary Indian folk music, complete with the colourful sarongs they usually sport.

Expect a high-energy set as lead singer Raghu Dixit weaves between songs in Hindi and Kannada (from their home state of Karnataka) like Jag Changa and Gudugudiya Sedi Nodo.

Dixit is also featured on Train Song from currently showing Bollywood hip-hop film Gully Boy.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Feb 16, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $40, $70 or $100 from www.showtickets.asia

DUB SKANK'IN HIFI X CANVAS CLUB PRESENT BOB MARLEY BIRTHDAY BASH

It is all about "One Love" at Canvas where the club will be celebrating the music and belated birthday of reggae king Bob Marley.

There will be live music by the likes of acclaimed live-looping master Randolf Arriola and DJ sets by Rumshot and Submerge, among others.

Carribean-inspired food and crafts will also be sold outside the venue along the banks of the Singapore river.

WHERE: Canvas Club, B1-01 The Riverwalk, 20 Upper Circular Road

MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Feb 17, 4pm till late

ADMISSION: Pre-sale tickets at $30 via bit.ly/bmarleybash2019, or $40 for tickets at the door (includes one drink).

INFO: www.facebook.com/events/318645035649671/

JESS CONNELLY & ALEXTBH



R&B singer Jess Connelly and Malaysian singer Alextbh will be performing at Kilo Lounge. PHOTO: COLLECTIVE MINDS, INSTAGRAM/ALEXTBH



Kilo Lounge plays host to two Southeast Asian up-and-comers this weekend.

Australian-Filipina R&B singer Jess Connelly, who has opened for Chance The Rapper in Manila, recently released her mixtape JCON. Meanwhile, Alextbh, who is considered Malaysia's first queer pop icon, blends R&B and pop and continues his ascent with latest single No Space.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Feb 16, 8pm to 10pm

ADMISSION: $40 for advance tickets via bitly.com/JCONSG or $50 at the door. For 18 years and above only.

HYUKOH - LIVE IN SINGAPORE



Hyukoh last performed in Singapore in 2017. PHOTO: ESPLANADE THEATRES ON THE BAY



South Korean indie rock quartet Hyukoh have emerged from the underground scene to play at festivals around the region and even embark on a North American tour. After their last show here in 2017, they return to Singapore off the back of their latest EP, 24: How To Find True Love And Happiness, which centres around love, loss of innocence and friendship.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Feb 18, 8pm

ADMISSION:$88, $108, $128, $148 via www.apactix.com