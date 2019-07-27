Former actress Irin Gan's partner dies

Former actress Irin Gan said on Thursday that her partner Hawk Tan has died.

She wrote in a Facebook post: "You have been so strong and positive to the last minute, second. Truly a fighter.

"I love you. You and our memories will be in my heart forever. Miss you and see you soon."

Gan, who is in her 40s, did not reveal details of his death.

According to entertainment magazine 8 Days, it is understood the couple had not tied the knot, but were dating.

It is believed they knew each other through kitesurfing and Mr Tan was previously married with a son and daughter.

Going by a clip posted on Gan's Facebook page in 2017, she and Mr Tan became Facebook friends in 2015.

Her Facebook photos also show that they had visited several beach destinations together, such as the Bintan Spa Villa Beach Resort in Indonesia, the Sedili Inn Resort in Malaysia, as well as Hua Hin in Thailand and Lagoi in Indonesia.

As news of Mr Tan's death spread, many celebrities offered their condolences.

Former television host Benedict Goh wrote on Facebook: "My deepest sympathy and condolences, dear Irin. May he RIP (rest in peace)."

Actor Lim Yu-Beng posted: "I am so sorry Irin... love and peace to your heart and your loved ones."

Gan played eldest daughter Vicky in home-grown English-language drama Growing Up.

She starred in seasons one to five of the television show, which ran for six seasons from 1996 to 2002.

She left Mediacorp in 2000 to further her studies, returning to show business later to join now-defunct television station MediaWorks.

In 2003, she reportedly left show business for good and joined the corporate world when her two-year contract with MediaWorks ended.

Gan, who has kept a low profile since, is a regional marketing manager at a pharmaceutical company, according to her Facebook page.

According to Mr Tan's LinkedIn profile, he was regional director of sales at Furama Hotels International. When contacted, Furama Hotels International declined to comment.

Gan was married for two years to businessman Steve Ting.