Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to turn himself in after groping allegation

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. intends to turn himself in to New York City police after a woman accused him of groping her at a Manhattan bar, NBC News reported citing Gooding's representative.

The Oscar-wining actor plans to present himself to the NYPD's sex crimes unit on June 13, according to the US news outlet.

The woman, who has not been identified, alleges Gooding touched her breasts at the bar on June 9.

Asked about the reported allegation, a NYPD spokesman says: "We don't really have anything official to say about it other than that there's been an allegation and that it is currently under investigation."

An attorney for Gooding did not immediately respond to a request for comment or confirmation.

Gooding won the Academy Award for best supporting actor in 1997 for his portrayal of an athlete in the film Jerry Maguire.