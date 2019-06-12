Actor Cuba Gooding Jr accused of groping woman

NEW YORK • The woman said she gave actor Cuba Gooding Jr a cup of water because he looked drunk.

When they were talking to each other, she claimed that he groped her breasts, sparking an argument between the duo and intervention by security staff.

The 30-year-old woman left the Manhattan rooftop bar and later called the police, reported entertainment portal Page Six.

The incident happened last Sunday.

When the police turned up, Gooding Jr, 51, was not at the scene, but surveillance-camera footage confirmed his earlier presence.

The police are investigating the incident.

Videos shared by celebrity portal TMZ show the actor in a jovial mood that night, dancing wildly and singing into a microphone.

The Oscar winner has been spotted hanging out with the estranged wife of fellow actor Robert de Niro's son Raphael.