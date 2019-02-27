More music lovers and musicians are studying traditional music across cultures

SINGAPORE - Fifteen-year-old Amritha Devaraj is a prize-winning singer of traditional Indian Carnatic music - and also xinyao, the Mandarin folk song movement unique to Singapore.

Last year, the Crescent Girls' School student and her schoolmate Bao Rui Ming came in third in the singing (group) category at the National Schools Xinyao Singing and Songwriting Competition. They sang Rang Ye Qing Qing Luo Xia (As The Night Falls Gently) in front of a panel of judges, who included the work's original singer, Pan Ying.

Amritha has studied Chinese since Primary 1 and likes xinyao because of the lyrics. "It is a special music genre of Singapore," she says. "I don't think it should be lost."

More music lovers like her - amateurs and professionals - are devoting their time to studying music across cultures.

At the 2017 National Indian Music Competition, a triennial contest organised by the National Arts Council (NAC), Amritha placed second in the Carnatic Vocal intermediate section.

Among the 43 who received prizes or honourable mentions were three Chinese contestants, including the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's (SCO) newest member, percussionist Benjamin Boo. He won third prize for playing the Indian drum in the mridangam open category.

The 2014 edition of the same competition saw flautist Tan Qing Lun win second place in the open category for Indian flute. No first or third prizes were awarded.

Related Story Xinyao album showcases students' singing and songwriting talents uncovered through national competition

Related Story Three races in musical harmony

At the biennial National Chinese Music Competition (NCMC) last October, two young sheng players, Krishiv Pappu and Rohan Nanduri, now 12, received third prize and an honourable mention respectively.

Fourteen-year-old Parveen Kaur also took first prize in the pipa youth category - she started studying the instrument at the urging of her Chinese mother.

Ms Elaine Ng, NAC's senior director of sector development for performing arts, says: "NCMC 2018 had more non-Chinese participants compared with the 2016 edition. However, the number of participants vary from each edition, depending on who decides to take part."

There is no such competition for Malay music, but musicians and educators report that more non-Malays seem to be interested in learning Malay instruments.

Percussion group Nadi Singapura has Chinese fans who sign up to perform with the group during the Chingay parade, for example.

Also popular is the angklung, a bamboo instrument from Indonesia that took off in Singapore in the 1970s.

Pioneering angklung conductor Faridah Jamal, 57, has led music ensembles in schools since 1983 and says there are now more Chinese students wanting to learn the instrument. "Last time, it was challenging to get non-Malay students. Now, the younger generation's minds are open. There is this interest in other people's cultures."

She adds: "I want to attract Malay students, of course,but if the group is 99 per cent Malay, then there's something wrong. That is not Singapore."

Key to this cross-cultural interest is the tone set by music teachers - that traditional music is for all Singaporeans, not just for students from one background.

The environment for cross-cultural music learning has not always been so welcoming.

When musician Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Salim started learning the erhu and guzheng 30 years ago in his school's Chinese orchestra, he was an anomaly. The instructor spoke only Mandarin.

"I had to ask my friend what the teacher was saying. I picked up many of the techniques visually," recalls the 38-year-old, who is now a full-time solo guzheng player.

It is a different story these days.

Last year's NCMC winners, Krishiv and Rohan, who both attend Elias Park Primary School, started learning the sheng in their school orchestra.

Rohan says: "I joined because I saw my friends playing in the orchestra and the instrument looked nice."

SCO percussionist Boo, 30, took up the Indian mridangam because his bachelor of music degree at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) required him to study more than Western instruments.

"No one was picking South Indian music and I wanted to be the first," he says. "I fell in love with the mridangam because a lot of the musical language resembles the Chinese percussion language."

Tan, his former schoolmate at Nafa, is doing his doctorate in the dizi at Beijing's China Conservatory of Music and started studying the Indian flute with Singaporean flautist Ghanavenothan Retnam in 2009.

He now insists that his dizi students also try the Indian flute and has set up yIN Harmony, an ethnic music group that aims to reflect Singapore's multicultural identity through unique repertoire.

"That's what I believe in. This is what's happening in Singapore," he says.

Cross-cultural exchanges are indeed a key feature of Singapore's music eco-system, notes Mr Terence Ho, SCO's executive director and vice-president of the Singapore Chinese Music Federation.

The orchestra has collaborated with musicians from various traditions, including tabla player Jatinder Singh Bedi and Malay percussionists from Orkestra Sri Temasek.

Mr Ho has also observed more musicians like Tan who "cross boundaries" and create new repertoire through their exposure to different traditions. "These are the virtuosos of Singapore," he says. "This repertoire is their voice and the voice of Singapore."

For example, Boo likes to play the mridangam with "Chinese musical language".

Nadi Singapura's co-founder Riduan Zalani, 34, has been studying Carnatic music at the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society for about three years, thinking it will help him work better with musicians from other cultures.

His instrument of choice is the Malay drum, the rebana.

He learns the taals or traditional Indian beats and rhythms "to be more proficient with others when we collaborate and to make the rebana as versatile as possible".

"I feel like I needed more vocabulary to my playing," he says.

"As a professional musician, we need to improve, to understand more. I'm learning because it will keep me more open to all permutations of rhythm."