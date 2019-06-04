Married to Chinese pianist Lang Lang: 6 things to know about German pianist Gina Alice Redlinger

German pianist Gina Alice Redlinger, 24, made headlines when Chinese pianist Lang Lang, 36, married her at the Palace of Versailles in France on Sunday (June 2). Here are six things to know about Redlinger.

1. Redlinger was born in Wiesbaden, Germany in 1994. She is of German-Korean parentage.

2. She started playing the piano at the age of four, performed in public for the first time at the age of eight and gave her first solo recital when she was just 15 years old.

3. She has won awards in prestigious competitions such as the Jugend musiziert and Wiesbaden International Piano Competition in Germany.

4. Redlinger and Lang were both students of American classical pianist Gary Graffman. She is a graduate of the renowned Hamburg University of Music and Theatre in Germany and is also an elite young pianist with the Lang Lang International Music Foundation.

5. She first met Lang in Berlin a few years ago. Lang was said to have a very good impression of her when they first met.

6. She can speak several languages, including German, English, French, Korean and Chinese.