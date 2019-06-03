Chinese pianist Lang Lang marries 24-year-old fellow pianist

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - World-renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang announced his marriage to 24-year-old pianist Gina Alice Redlinger on his official Weibo account on Sunday (June 2).

"I found my Alice. She is Gina Alice," wrote Lang, 36, along with a nine-picture collage of the newlyweds' wedding photos.

As of Monday, Lang's wedding announcement on social media has been flooded with congratulatory comments from artists and fans alike. The post has also generated buzz as it attracted nearly 860,000 likes and more than 213,000 shares.

The couple reportedly met in Berlin, Germany. The wedding, held in France, was attended by celebrity couples such as singer-songwriter Jay Chou and his wife Hannah Quinlivan.

Redlinger, who is of German and Korean heritage, graduated from Hochschule fur Musik und Theater Hamburg, one of the most prestigious academies of music in Germany.

Lang is the first Chinese pianist to be engaged by the Vienna Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic and all major American orchestras.