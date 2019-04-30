1 Talented and outspoken

Singapore's young female poets, such as Deborah Emmanuel, Marylyn Tan and Topaz Winters, are not afraid to speak their minds, tackling sensitive topics from sexuality to life in prison.

The warm ties between China and Singapore will continue even after new leaders take the helm in Singapore, as the relationship is in both countries' interests, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has reminded Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim that only Malaysians can remove him from his role as premier, in another sign of his rocky relationship with the state's royals.

Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's persistence in casting doubts over the results of Indonesia's recent polls has led to fears about the long-term implications of his actions.

The destruction of nature threatens humanity "at least as much as human-induced climate change", the United Nations warned yesterday, as diplomats gathered to lay the groundwork for a rescue plan for life on earth. The meeting came as a UN report outlined the impact of humanity's expanding footprint.

6 A revolutionary treaty

Today marks the 37th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The treaty is a landmark achievement for having introduced new concepts in international law and bringing about a more equitable order to maritime rights, says veteran diplomat Tommy Koh.

7 Key findings on dementia

A majority of people with dementia experience rejection, loneliness and shame, and feel less competent, the first national survey on dementia in Singapore has found.

8 Getting ready for Hari Raya

From Friday, Geylang Serai will be awash in festive lights and colourful installations to mark the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Sunday night. The popular Geylang Serai bazaar will also open on Friday.

9 Learning to be a better boss

More firms and the public sector are tapping certified coaches for leadership growth. The Singapore chapter of the International Coach Federation has seen its membership grow from 280 five years ago to 520 now.

Keeping "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo quiet was key to Boston Celtics' 112-90 upset win over top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series on Sunday.

VIDEO

Foods of the future

Straits Times journalists Cheryl Teh and Yeo Sam Jo try future foods such as chips and cookies made from cricket flour, alcohol made from soya bean waste, and edible cups and packaging. http://str.sg/futurefood

VIDEO

Nurturing green habits

Some pre-schools are educating their pupils about recycling and decluttering, hoping to instil green habits early. We check out the zero-waste programme at Shaws Preschool in Mountbatten Road. http://str.sg/gogreen