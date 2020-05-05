5 Things to do today

1. LISTEN: A virtual concert by an inclusive orchestra

The Purple Symphony, an inclusive Singaporean orchestra made up of 15 musicians with and without special needs, have released a music video of themselves performing tango composer Astor Piazzolla's Libertango.

Though their live concerts have been cancelled, the members are still making music together by filming themselves performing in their respective homes.

The virtual performance is the first of a planned series of videos from The Purple Symphony, the rest of which are due to be released in the coming weeks.

Info: bit.ly/3c2Mqph

2. EXPLORE: Instagram art about coronavirus

Billed as "the world's first art exhibition in the age of Covid-19", the #ArtUnderQuarantine series on Instagram features works from countries affected by the pandemic.

Comprising paintings, illustrations, poetry, videos and more, the exhibition, curated by art gallery Happy Hatt, features more than 100 artists from more than 50 countries.

Info: instagram.com/happyhattcom

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions atstlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

3. WATCH: Lives of leading artisans

Learn about the lives and works of creatives such as Mr Maximilian Busser, the Swiss founder of independent luxury watch brand MB&F, and award-winning British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye in The Lives Of Artists, a series of short films on nine creatives and artisans.

Presented by watch retailer The Hour Glass as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, the video series will feature other artisans, including Kosovo-born watchmaker Rexhep Rexhepi and American contemporary artist Daniel Arsham, in the coming weeks.

Info: bit.ly/3c1Rg6f

4. COOK: Bak chor mee with instant noodles

Get tips from television chef and food blogger Sarah Huang Benjamin as she whips up bak chor mee using instant noodles.

The video is the first in a new six-part edutainment series by the Singapore Tourism Board, called Try This At Home: Tips From Singapore.

The series also features sneaker artist Mark Ong and kebaya-making brothers Raymond and Edmond Wong.

Info: youtu.be/3hSYHRgsiyU

5. BROWSE: A cheeky community portal

A website designed to keep Singaporeans entertained and informed during the circuit breaker - or CB - period, the cheekily named I Am A CCB breaks down the news, features shopping deals and lists things to do at home.

A section in the Singlish-heavy website by creative agency Tribal Worldwide Singapore, called Belanja Someone, lists charitable projects and organisations, while Sweat Like Siao links users to resources for workouts and exercises.

And if the days are blurring into one another, the portal also has a date and time feature that keeps track of how many days Singapore is into the circuit breaker.

Info: iamaccb.sg

Compiled by Eddino Abdul Hadi