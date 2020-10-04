12 cafes that transport you to Bali

Before Covid-19, many Singaporeans flocked to Bali for the beach and city vibes of Seminyak, resort-like surroundings in Canggu, cultural hub of Ubud and its many laid-back cafes.

While leisure travel is on hold now, here are 12 tropical cafes and restaurants to transport you to the heart of Bali, from a casual Japanese joint that feels like Ubud with its lush wooden decor to a restaurant embellished with pink accents and fronds wallpaper, with a Hawaiian-inspired menu.

1 BOTANICO

Nestled within the Botanic Gardens, the bistro uses fresh produce depending on the season. Its clean modern look contrasts with the old-world charm of its original rafters and window shutters. There is an outdoor bar too. The menu is a mix of fusion items that highlight fresh produce. Be sure to try the lamb tartare and chargrilled Iberico pork belly.

Info: Level 2 Singapore Botanic Gardens, 50 Cluny Park Road, tel: 9831-1106

2 DON HO SOCIAL KITCHEN AND BAR



PHOTO: PHILIPPINEPOPLU/INSTAGRAM



The medley of greenery, pink and wooden accents in Don Ho Social Kitchen and Bar makes you feel like you are on an island. The open-concept kitchen allows you to watch the chefs in action. Try the crispy eggplant.

Info: 1 Keong Saik Road, tel: 6223-5001

3 THE GLASSHOUSE



PHOTO: THEGLASSHOUSESG/INSTAGRAM



Easily one of the most Instagrammable cafes, The Glasshouse is well-loved for its interior, which is flooded with natural light through tall glass windows. A plethora of plants hangs in every corner. The menu is simple, with a focus on artisanal sourdough bread. Get the avocado and dukkah toast, which is filling enough for breakfast or as a snack.

Info: 01-03 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street, tel: 6900-3237

4 THE HALIA



PHOTO: IWANDERRR/INSTAGRAM



Another notable cafe at the Botanic Gardens, The Halia is located inside the Ginger Garden. You can have your pick of indoor or outdoor dining. Outside, the wooden decor, coupled with nature all around, transports you to Bali. But stick on a patch or bring a spray to keep mosquitoes away. The paperbag oven-baked halibut fillet and Singapore-style chilli crab spaghettini are popular dishes.

Info: Ginger Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road, tel: 8444-1148

5 JYPSY



PHOTO: JYPSYSG/INSTAGRAM



If you want to feel like you are in Bali while dining on Japanese food, Jypsy is the perfect mix of the two.

This casual Japanese joint is by PS.Cafe and the menu lives up to the aesthetics. From classic maki rolls to unagi fried rice, the menu is filled with Japanese classics, while its decor of wooden beams, wicker lanterns and tropical plants evoke an elegant Bali restaurant.

Info: 01-02, 38A Martin Road, tel: 6708-9288

6 KARA CAFE AND DESSERT BAR



PHOTO: TIFFFHUNG/INSTAGRAM



With tropical wallpaper on one side of the cafe and oval mirrors laid out across a pink brick wall on the other, it is hard not to feel like you are outside of Singapore upon stepping in.

This vegetarian-and pet-friendly cafe serves nutrition-forward foods with robust flavours, such as tofu kale salad and Coco Cashew Grainbowl. Top off the virtuous eating by sharing a warm skillet cookie.

Info: 617 Bukit Timah Road, tel: 6468-8940

7 KNOTS CAFE AND LIVING



PHOTO: KNOTS_CAFE_AND_ LIVING/INSTAGRAM



A lifestyle cafe that specialises in sustainable handcrafted pieces and nourishing food, Knots Cafe and Living feels like a nook in Bali. The menu offers brunch classics like parma ham benedict as well as Western dishes like Carbonara and its signature Knots beef burger. It also doubles as a furniture store where everything is for sale, from the blooms around the shop to the decor in the cafe.

Info: 01-07 Orion@Paya Lebar, 160 Paya Lebar Road, tel: 6817-0383

8 PS.CAFE AT PALAIS RENAISSANCE



PHOTO: PSCAFE/INSTAGRAM



PS.Cafe has many locations, but its Palais Renaissance branch, in particular, channels the laidback chill of Bali.

The menu stays true to savoury cafe classics. Tuck into the famous truffle shoestring fries or choose from its selection of tall indulgent cakes as the lush surroundings give you a break from the city.

Info: 02 -09A Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road, tel: 6708-9288

9 PUNCH



PHOTO: PUNCH.GRAM/INSTAGRAM



Sit outdoors near the curtain of tropical plants. The cafe is perfect for brunch. Must-order items include Earl Grey pancakes and poached eggs with avocado on sourdough.

Info: 32 North Canal Road, tel: 8398-4300

10 SUGARFIN



PHOTO: ITSOUOU/INSTAGRAM



Plastered in pink, Sugarfin is an extension of Singapore's home-grown cold-pressed juice brand, A Juicery.

Aside from classic takes on healthy juices, it also serves all-day breakfast, sandwiches and sweet treats such as an acai smoothie bowl and a coconut smoothie bowl.

Info: 21 Lorong Telok, tel: 6533-1301

11 THE SUMMERHOUSE GARDEN DOMES



PHOTO: THESUMMERHOUSE SG/INSTAGRAM



An immersive dining experience set amid a lush edible garden.

Go at night to dine under the stars. Being surrounded by nature and dining on sustainably sourced produce from The Summerhouse Farms make for an enthralling experience.

Info: 3 Park Lane, tel: 8809-5840

12 WILDSEED CAFE AT THE ALKAFF MANSION



PHOTO:

WILDSEEDSG/INSTAGRAM





Standing on the gentle hill of Telok Blangah, this is a pet-friendly floral cafe and patisserie.

Dine inside the unique garden conservatory and feel immediately transported to another place.

Info: Level 1, 10 Telok Blangah Green, tel: 8126-8484