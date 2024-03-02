We never go out of style: Swifties get creative with concert costumes

SINGAPORE – Sparks flew as thousands of Swifties rocked up to the National Stadium dressed in their Taylor-made best.

There were shimmery fringe dresses, poofy purple frocks, American football jerseys and even a green-coloured dog.

Most outfits paid tribute to some aspect of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s career or personal life. Many took months to put together their get-up, but it was a labour of love fans said they were all too happy to undertake for their favourite singer.

The Straits Times picks out some of the night’s most imaginative creations.

Filipino tourists Andrea Smile Carvajal and Gabriel Eric Villanueva were among the early birds who showed up at 2pm. She came dressed as Swift during the 2016 Grammys, while her beau donned the jersey of American football tight end Travis Kelce, who is Swift’s boyfriend.