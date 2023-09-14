World of Frozen to open at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov 20

HONG KONG – Fans of Disney’s Frozen can now celebrate Summer Snow Day – the day when Princess Anna saved her sister Elsa and their kingdom of Arendelle with an act of love – at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Inspired by the hit animated film franchise (2013 and 2019), the theme park’s new attraction World of Frozen opens on Nov 20 and is the largest and most immersive recreation of the fictional realm in the world.

It is also the first such entertainment zone from the Disneyland group. Two other Frozen-themed attractions will open in Tokyo DisneySea in Japan and Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, France, in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

At the attraction in Hong Kong Disneyland, visitors can dress up in rosemaling-patterned clothes, put on glittering ice-inspired face paint, style their hair like Elsa or wear a cape like Anna.

They can also wander around landmarks such as the Ice Palace, where Elsa unleashes her icy powers freely for the first time; Arendelle Castle, home of the royal family; the Bay of Arendelle, featuring the small fishing boat that Anna fell on when she met Prince Hans; and Friendship Fountain, where Elsa uses her magical powers to freeze its water into snowflake ornamentations.

Guests can also hop on the Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs for a thrilling roller-coaster ride and enjoy an interactive play experience with the franchise’s characters at Playhouse in the Woods.