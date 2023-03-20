Hong Kong Disneyland annual pass holders rent memberships on Carousell for as low as $17

Hong Kong Disneyland has issued a warning prohibiting annual card holders from renting out their membership to others, after listings have surfaced on online marketplace Carousell offering rentals for as low as HK$100 (S$17).

A statement from the theme park on Thursday stated that anyone who is not the registered cardholder of a Magic Access membership is prohibited from enjoying the benefits of the pass, according to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Saturday.

“Hong Kong Disneyland will handle such abuses very seriously and will contact the law enforcement authorities if there is any suspected case of fraud or illegal conduct,” said the statement.

The Magic Access membership is an annual pass that offers cardholders year-round access to the theme park, along with privileges on parking, shopping, dining and hotel rooms.

The membership card comes in three tiers - silver, gold and platinum.

Adult passes cost between HK$1,348 to HK$4,278, depending on the membership tier.

Discussions surrounding these membership rentals were sparked after a video posted to social media platform Douyin showed a Chinese influencer talking about his experience visiting the theme park for only HK$100, after renting a Magic Access membership card.

A check done by The Straits Times on Monday found that there were around 40 listings offering card rentals on Carousell, ranging between HK$100 to HK$250 depending on the membership tier of the card.

A general admission ticket to Hong Kong Disneyland costs HK$639 for weekdays, HK$699 for weekends, and HK$759 on public holidays.

To avoid getting caught by theme park workers, vendors on Carousell renting out their passes would require buyers to be of a specific gender to match the cardholder’s name and photo on the card.

Some listings went further by laying down requirements for physical appearance, such as glasses, hairstyle, hair length and age range.

Vendors contacted by SCMP said the theme park’s entrance checks were not strict, as no personal details of the cardholder were asked for.