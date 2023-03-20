Hong Kong Disneyland annual pass holders rent memberships on Carousell for as low as $17

Hong Kong Disneyland has issued a warning prohibiting annual card holders from renting out their membership to others, after listings have surfaced on online marketplace Carousell offering rentals for as low as HK$100 (S$17).
A statement from the theme park on Thursday stated that anyone who is not the registered cardholder of a Magic Access membership is prohibited from enjoying the benefits of the pass, according to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Saturday.
“Hong Kong Disneyland will handle such abuses very seriously and will contact the law enforcement authorities if there is any suspected case of fraud or illegal conduct,” said the statement.
The Magic Access membership is an annual pass that offers cardholders year-round access to the theme park, along with privileges on parking, shopping, dining and hotel rooms.
The membership card comes in three tiers - silver, gold and platinum.
Adult passes cost between HK$1,348 to HK$4,278, depending on the membership tier.
Discussions surrounding these membership rentals were sparked after a video posted to social media platform Douyin showed a Chinese influencer talking about his experience visiting the theme park for only HK$100, after renting a Magic Access membership card.
A check done by The Straits Times on Monday found that there were around 40 listings offering card rentals on Carousell, ranging between HK$100 to HK$250 depending on the membership tier of the card.
A general admission ticket to Hong Kong Disneyland costs HK$639 for weekdays, HK$699 for weekends, and HK$759 on public holidays.
To avoid getting caught by theme park workers, vendors on Carousell renting out their passes would require buyers to be of a specific gender to match the cardholder’s name and photo on the card.
Some listings went further by laying down requirements for physical appearance, such as glasses, hairstyle, hair length and age range.
Vendors contacted by SCMP said the theme park’s entrance checks were not strict, as no personal details of the cardholder were asked for.
One female vendor told the news outlet that she started off lending her pass to friends, before renting it out to four clients.
Another vendor offered to check the hairstyle of potential customers, to ensure it matched the cardholder’s photo.
According to Hong Kong Disneyland’s website, cardholders must present their card and photo identification to be admitted into the theme park.
The theme park said staff members can refuse admission and deny membership benefits to visitors whose identity, age or eligibility could not be verified.
Cardholders could also have their memberships revoked if their passes are found to be used for commercial purposes or without authorisation.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Carousell spokesman said the sale and rental of Magic Access passes depends on the terms and conditions entered into directly between Disneyland and the pass owner.
The spokesman added that the online marketplace is “not privy to and not in a position to enforce these third-party agreements”.
“If Carousell receives any report or comes across any listing that has potentially illegal transactions, we will investigate and take action where necessary,” said the spokesman.
Hong Kong reopened its border to foreign travellers in May 2022, as the world emerged from the pandemic which began in 2020.
It has also since relaxed its rules for inbound travellers, such as scrapping the need for quarantine.
Hong Kong Disneyland posted losses totalling HK$2.4 billion in the financial year of 2021, due to a string of pandemic-related closures and a steep drop in tourists numbers.
The Straits Times has contacted Hong Kong Disneyland for comment.